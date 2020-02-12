Magnus Eze, Enugu

The national youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has declared that what Anambra needed in 2021 was a governor that would develop the state and create enablers for investments.

National leader of Ohanaeze youths, Chief Arthur Obiora, said those clamouring for zoning did not love the state, disclosing that youths would be critical in the emergence of the next governor.

Obiora, who spoke in Enugu, yesterday, also said the three zones had at different times occupied the governorship seat, explaining that stakeholders must come together to talk about zoning before it would be effective.

He said if a political party zoned its ticket to an area, such arrangement was purely an internal affair.

“For us as Ohanaeze youths, we’re interested in having one of the finest and best young Governors. I think the youth will produce a governor this time around whether it’s from the south, central or north, provided it’s the wish of the masses, we’ll be solidly behind that person.

We’re not interested in zoning and zoning is not our problem this time around.

We believe that any of the three zones could produce the best and finest governor. Whoever God says it will be will be and we’re looking forward that the youths would actually do their job to make sure we don’t make any mistakes so that Anambra will be better again.

“Anambra people need a Governor that would uphold autonomy for the local governments; that would conduct elections into the local government system.”