From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen Onyeabor Azubuike Ihejirika, has described zoning of political offices in Abia as a mere party arrangement that should best be left to political parties to handle.

He noted that what was most important was for each political party to take into cognizance the enormous problem that would face anybody that would emerge as governor in 2023, saying it was for this reason Abia State needs a man of integrity.

“Abia people must remain focused on good governance and not necessarily where one comes from. I pray that Nigeria will grow to a level where nobody will be talking about zoning again.”

Gen. Ihejirika who stated these during a chat with journalists at Ovim, Isuikwuato Local Government Area, said what the state needed to come out of its problems was to elect someone in 2023 who would run an inclusive government and have sleepless nights over the state’s problems.

The former COAS said such person would not only treat every Abian as one but also handle issues concerning the state without fear or favour.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Every Abian is qualified to govern Abia State in 2023 but we’re looking at candidates with proven candidates that will be broadminded such that they will treat every Abian as one and handle her issues squarely and fairly.”

He stated that Abia used to be comparable to Lagos in terms of commercial activities but regretted that things were no longer the same.

He posited that with the right calibre of people at the various governance positions in the state, Abia would bounce back to its former glorious height.

The former COAS expressed sadness with the level of voter apathy exhibited by the people, stressing that if the attitude was not changed, the state might not get it right politically.