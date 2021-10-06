From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A Chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Hon Abejirin Olajide Johnson, has said the current zoning system implored by the party stakeholders is to ensure an overwhelming victory in the forthcoming presidential election.

Abejirin stated this in an interview with reporters shortly after unanimous votes in his favour as the party chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government at the just concluded council congress election.

He noted that the PDP Southern Governors’ Forum pronouncement that zoned the Chairmanship to the North and equally suggests the presidency to the South is not the final.

‘I believe the Southern Governors pronouncement did not go down well with the majority of the party’s stakeholders. But this is still subjected to National Executive Council’s rectification which I believed they will soon meet on that.

‘But either way, I still believe is for the betterment of our party as part of our strategy to win the forthcoming presidential election. As loyal members, we will embrace any strategy that will make us victorious again,’ he explained.

On the party’s chance in 2023, the grassroots politician says it is glaring and sure that PDP will emerge victorious in all contending seats, citing the ruling party’s failure to deliver on its election’s promises.

‘Nigerians can not vote for a failed party again. All promises made by APC have never been kept. They promised security and economic growth but the reverse has been the case. If a whole military base was invaded by bandits then no other place is safe except God’s grace.

Speaking on his re-election, the council party chairman applauded the delegates and party members for their unflinching support toward his re-election, promising to prioritise their welfare.

He also promised to deliver the party in the forthcoming general elections. ‘Kabba/Bunu has been a rallying point for PDP’s success in Kogi State. We have delivered in the past, and we will continue to deliver the party,’ Abejirin assured.

