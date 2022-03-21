As jostle for the 2023 presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hots up, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has said it will be the decision of the party to decide the zone to produce the standard-bearer taking into consideration such critical factors as competence, equity and fairness.

He made the declaration in an interaction with newsmen in Minna, Niger State, in continuation of his nationwide consultations.

He argued that whatever the party decides on the zoning issue would be in the interest of all the members. According to him, since the party is supreme, its decision on the matter would be binding on all.

Obi bemoaned the rising tide of insecurity in that has led to pupils not going to school and farmers not being able to access their farms.

He remarked that given the advantage of land mass, Niger State has a lot of agricultural potential that could be harnessed for the benefit of the country. He regretted however, that lip service is being paid to the sector.

Obi charged Nigerians to shift from consumption to productive economy.

He said: “We want a productive Nigeria. Today, Nigeria is not productive.”

Earlier, while addressing the state delegates at party secretariat, the former Anambra governor, remarked that though he was yet to declare formally for the presidency, his visit was a mark of respect to the members.

He pleaded that every aspirant for the ticket be accorded level playing ground and equal opportunity to present his case.

PDP, Obi stated, is one family that requires collective action to build a better Nigeria.

He charged party members to remember that Nigeria is more important than every individual interest.

He asked Nigerians to do due diligence on the background and antecedents of those seeking their votes in 2023.

The state chairman of the party, Tanko Babaeji, extolled the virtues of Obi, arguing that as one from the private background, he is better placed to manage the resources of the country.

Babaeji made case for a good Nigerian president not because he is a Muslim or Christian, northerner or southerner.

Former governor of the state, Babangida Aliyu, said Nigerians were waiting for PDP, adding, however, that the party must come as a united front to create impact and attain its dreams of winning in 2023.