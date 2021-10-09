From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) has said that the zoning of its chairman to the North is sacrosanct, especially as it has been ratified by its National Executive Committee (NEC).

The chairman of the PDP National Convention Organizing Committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, stated this on Saturday in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the outcome of a meeting with the Electoral sub-committee.

Governor Fintiri, who is also the governor of Adamawa State, also said that there is no going back on the October 30-31 date for the national convention.

He explained that the sale of nomination forms for the convention will commence tomorrow, while the screening of aspirants and appeals from the exercise, is expected to be concluded this week.

‘The highest decision organ of the party has taken a decision (on zoning). Which is the NEC. And I think that decision is final. It is binding on all of us members. And we will abide by it. And that is what we are working on,’ he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .