Debate surrounding the zoning of governorship position and other elective offices in Enugu State as well as other South East states by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been laid to rest following the resolution of the PDP South East zonal executive committee (ZEC) in its meeting in Enugu, on Sunday.

The party directed that the principles of zoning and rotation of power should be strictly adhered to, upheld and respected at all levels of PDP in the South East.

PDP National Vice Chairman (South East), Ali Odefa, had, while briefing journalists at the end of a meeting, said the PDP South East directed that existing zoning patterns in states and constituencies of the zone must be strictly observed and adhered to in every state and constituency.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Odefa also said the PDP in the South East zone has aligned with the position of the Southern Governors’ Forum that the next president of Nigeria should come from the southern part of the country.

Addressing the issue of zoning in the South East, the PDP in its resolution at the end of the ZEC meeting in Enugu, stressed the importance of zoning and rotation particularly “in all situations where, prior to now, there had been entrenched the practice of zoning political elective offices.”

The PDP, therefore, asked the governors of states in the South East zone elected on the platform of the party to ensure strict compliance with the resolution while the party’s Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) in other states was equally asked to liaise with the leaders to ensure compliance.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to the resolution, “it was resolved that in the election of PDP candidates in the South East for the 2023 elections, the principles of zoning and rotation of power shall be adhered to, upheld and respected at all levels of the PDP in the South East.

“This is particularly important in all situations where, prior to now, there had been entrenched the practice of zoning political elective offices.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“For this purpose, where the governor is a member of PDP, the governor shall ensure compliance with this resolution while the ZWC shall in liaison with the leaders ensure compliance in other state.”

The PDP South East ZEC meeting which was presided over by the National Vice Chairman, Odefa, was attended by the leader of the party in the South East and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor Okezie kpeazu of Abia State, National Secretary of the party, Sam Anyanwu, members of the state and national assemblies from the zone, members of PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BoT) members, among others.