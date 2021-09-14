Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, said zoning the presidency to any ethnic group is unconstitutional.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Adamu said anyone seeking to be president can only achieve that by being voted into office.

He said though there have been calls that the presidency be zoned to the south-east, there is no constitutional provision for that.

“Nowhere in the Nigerian constitution does it say we should zone any public office. There is federal character, but not that parties must zone positions for presidency during election,” he said.

“Yes, somebody is saying the east has not had a president. I agree and I sympathise. But the constitution says you can only become president through the ballot box.

“We have been saying it during elections that every vote must count. So, why do you want to zone?

“Let us just go by merit. Let every party find a way of selling itself in a manner that will garner the kind of votes that will win the election. It is as simple as that.

“Do we have anything like that in the American constitution? It is democracy. Why do you want to change it? Wishful thinking only. How do you zone it?”

There have been suggestions in political circles that the presidency be zoned to the South-East in 2023, since the region has never held the position since 1999.

