Protesters, yesterday, stormed the national secretariats of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abuja, over delay in making a definite pronouncement on zoning of presidential tickets.

The protesters in large number barricaded the entrance of the two party secretariats for several hours chanting songs against alleged plot to deny the South an opportunity to produce the 2023 presidential candidate. They bore placards with inscription like: “It is the turn the Southern Nigeria to produce the President”, “Stop frustrating Southern Presidency” among others.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, convener of the Concerned Nigerian Citizens for Power Shift to the South, Femi Osabinu, told the leadership of both parties that southern Nigeria must be allowed to produce President Muhamamdu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Osabinu said any consideration outside a southern presidency was recipe for the destabilisation of the country.

He said it was worrisome that few weeks to the PDP primary, the opposition party was yet to make a clear pronouncement on the zoning of its presidential ticket for the 2023 poll.

They, however, dispersed after waiting for several hours, without being addressed by the leadership of the party.

At the APC, the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said though decision has not been taken over zoning, the national leadership would be fair to all.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Osabinu, had warned that any consideration outside a southern presidency may destabilise the polity, stressing that the rotation of power in Nigeria, goes beyond mere aspiration of political parties.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The group, in a petition signed by Osabinu, and five others and addressed to the parties said: “We are seriously concerned as patriotic Nigerians, that just few days to the Presidential primaries of your party, the party is yet to intimate Nigerians, about its decision, in respect of where it is zoning the Presidential ticket to.

“Recall, that the rotation of power in Nigeria, goes beyond mere aspiration of political parties, but also a tool, towards ensuring national unity and stability, and in this regard, candidates from the southern Nigeria, must be allowed to occupy the position of President in the country come 2023.

“We also wish to remind you, that the established convention is that power must rotate between the North and the South. Hence a President of northern extraction follows that of Southern extraction and vice versa. Any consideration outside of this is foul and may destabilise the polity. It is only fair, that after President Muhammadu Buhari, power must come to the South. Any argument against this is inimical to the unity and stability of our nation.

“It is equitable that once the above stands and power is conceded to the south, we will not only be respecting this established convention of power rotation, but we will also be contributing to the dire need, to restore stability and national cohesion, back into our polity. It is the turn of the Southern part of the country to produce the next President, and we believe that your party, should have no difficulty in coming out with a categorical declaration, on this very important issue, in the next few days. This must be done without delay.”