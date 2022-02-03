From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Elder statesman and Second Republic Presidential Adviser, Tanko Yakasai, has expressed displeasure over the use of the language of threat by the national leader of Ijaw nation, Edwin Clark.

In a statement issued, Thursday in Kano, Yakasai lamented the recent statement, in which Clark commented on which part of the country should produce the next President, adding that his view was full of veiled threat to national unity.

“I have equally noticed that in most of his comments on important national discourses, Chief Clark was in the habit of issuing similar threats to the unity and peace of the country” he held.

“I think that at our age, we should avoid resorting to threats whenever we are discussing national issues”, he stated while adding that they. as elders, should advise and correct mistakes, using moderated language.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“At the age of more than one hundred years in existence as a united country, what Nigeria needs from their leaders is maturity in any discussion” he declared.

“Threats do not fall into the category expected of people who are on the way to celebrating their centenary anniversary” he offered.

It could be recalled that in a statement on Monday, Edwin Clark asked Northern presidential aspirants to reconsider their ambition to contest the Presidency, saying that their jumping into the race may lead to “chaos”.

He had argued that though the concept of rotation of power was not expressly written in the Nigeria’s Constitution, respecting it was in the best interest of national unity.