Kelechi Moses Nnanyelugo, popularly called Mr. K, has released his much-awaited single; African Beauty.

The upbeat Afropop song features one of Nigeria’s stars, Zoro, of the Ogene fame. Signed to Zippy City Recordz, Mr. K started out in 2019 and has since released four singles, which have propelled him to the list of fast-rising artistes in Nigeria.

His latest single, African Beauty, is an eclectic record that serves pop sound, and a bit of indigenous rap sound that would immediately draw you in with the unique beat. According to Mr. K: “The moment I listened to the beat; I knew something massive was in the works. Zoro jumped on it, he brought in his skills and owned the beats with his rap style and we made a hit.”

The Anambra State-born singer and songwriter is widely regarded as the next big thing from the South-East. Owing to his musical dexterity and delivery, Mr. K further enthused that, “I made this record from my heart and wish to celebrate all the amazing and lovely African women worldwide; this one is for them.”

Mr. K’s African Beauty is currently toping charts on radio airwaves and streaming for free on Spotify, iTunes, Audiomack, Apple Music and all other digital music stores worldwide.

