Mark Zuckerberg, the chairman of Facebook Inc., has added $4.5 billion to his fortune as Facebook shares rise. This is coming after the technology entrepreneur’s fortune declined about $20 billion in 2018.Bloomberg had earlier reported how Zuckerberg saw the biggest loss in 2018, collectively dropping $76 billion, largely because of December’s market rout.

The tek Czar saw the sharpest drop in 2018 as Facebook Inc. veered from crisis to crisis. His net worth fell nearly $20 billion, leaving the 34-year-old with a $53 billion fortune. But trading yesterday at New York Stock Exchange, Facebook Inc. shares rose dramaically thereby increasing his worth by about $4.6 billion, after the social-networking firm reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday night that won near-unanimous praise from Wall Street analysts.

According to Bloomberg, that brings Mr Zuckerberg’s year-to-date advance to $24 billion, the most for anyone on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Zuckerberg’s gain tops that of Bernard Arnault, the chairman of the world’s largest luxury company; Louis Vuitton, who has seen his fortune increase $23 billion in 2019.