Zularich properties, a fast rising property development company in Lagos, recently launched its new Estate — Zularich Gardens. The launch, which took place on the 3rd of November 2022 at Zularich Gardens, Mutako, Ketu Epe had over 500 Realtors, Home Seekers, Property Developers, Partners and Friends of the organization in attendance.

Speaking at the product launch, CEO of Zularich Properties, Mr Johnpaul Enemuoh said the firm is driven by an aspiration to facilitate access to decent and affordable housing, which will in turn, enhance the economic development of Lagos State

“We are looking to revolutionize the housing and properties sector and the Zularich Gardens is a step in the right direction. It is strategically located in the heart of Ketu, Epe and investors would enjoy the residential and commercial benefits of the estate as well as the close proximity to the upcoming Airport, Epe Resort, Alaro City, and other popular landmarks.”

“The property title is freehold and registered survey, and our special launch offer would be going for 950,000NGN, after which we begin selling at the price of 1,200,000 NGN. This is a rare real estate investment opportunity and we are looking forward to working with as many partners and investors who are willing to be a part of this project, added Mrs Comfort Apo, the company’s Chief Accountant.

One of the top selling realtors who attended the launch, Mr. Nnamdi Umeobi applauded Zularich properties for the new estate project. “This estate is one of the best I’ve seen. With its strategic location, the proposed features, and the level of work that has been done here so far, this is a deal nobody should miss out on. Zularich Properties is doing great within the real estate sector despite being so young in the industry and we have to commend them for that.”

Tutu Aderigbigbe another realtor who was also present at the event also commended Zularich Properties on the new product. “I am looking forward to the massive development that is going to happen in the area as a result of this estate. I would readily encourage any investor to take advantage of this product before it gets sold out because I know it will be in no time.”

The launch of Zularich Gardens is coming only few months after the real estate company launched Goldmine Court, another of its top notch estate at Odogbawajo, Epe Lagos.

Zularich properties is an innovative and dynamic property development company creating affordable real estate investment opportunities across strategic locations in Nigeria. With a vision to make the homeownership process seamless and flexible for every Nigerian, the company offers affordable payment options at the barest minimum