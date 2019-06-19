Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has announced the first batch of appointments nearly a month after he was sworn in as governor.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, in Maiduguri and signed by the governor’s Principal Private Secretary, Mustapha Busuguma, Gov Zulum reappointed the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Shuwa while Dr Banagana Wakil is now the Chief of Staff at the Government House.

Others included Amb Adamu Abbas, Senior Special Assistant and External Relations; Dr Mairo Mandara, Special Adviser and Coordinator Sustainable Development, Partnership and humanitarian supports and Ahmed Sanda appointed as Senior Special Assistant on protocol.

The new media managers are spokesman to the former governor, Malam Isa Gusau, who is Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy; Baba Sheikh Haruna, Senior Special Assistant (media), Tanimu Tahir, Special Assistant on media and Abdulrahaman Bundi, Special Assistant on New Media.