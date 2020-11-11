Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the appointment of 132 board members and special assistants.

The announcement of the appointment was made known through a statement by the governor media adviser, Malam Isa Gusau on Wednesday.

The appointees who are mostly politicians were to serve as chairmen and members of boards and parastatal, senior special assistants and special assistants.

Zulum in the statement congratulated the appointees. He said he expected them to “do their very best in serious tasks ahead.”

The 132 appointees added to the long list of already serving special advisers and Assistant appointed since 2019.