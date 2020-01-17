Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has appointed Mr Sani Maidugu as Chairman of the newly established Borno State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, with Dr Abba Saleh as the Executive Secretary.

Mr Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, who made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri, noted

that 11 others were appointed as members to represent various government agencies and organisations in the agency.

Those appointed include; the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS); Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Medical Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN),

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Also appointed were the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Employer Consultative Association (NECA) and the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council, with

others representing ministries of health, justice, budget and planning and office of the Head of Service (HOS).

Gusau said that the governor directed the appointees to work toward upholding the objectives of the agency to check hike in medical bills, protect families and

ensure delivery of quality healthcare services.

He added that the governor assented to the Borno State Contributory Healthcare Scheme Law in 2019 to enable the state to

key into the national and global programme, aimed at enhancing Universal Health Coverage.

He explained that the scheme was aimed at guaranteeing access to quality and affordable medical services for people of the state.

The governor’s aide added that the law mandated employees and employers in public and private sectors to fund the scheme through monthly contributions.

“This is to enable Health Management Organisations (HMOs) to access the fund to stimulate provision of affordable and quality healthcare services

to workers and their families,’’ he said. (NAN)