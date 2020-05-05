Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of Umar Shehu Kyari as the new Shehu of Bama.

The new Shehu succeeds his father, Shehu Kyari, who died on April 27.

Presenting the letter of appointment to the new Shehu on yesterday, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda, congratulated him for being the choice of the kingmakers.

“The governor has directed that you should remain in Bama so that you can give a sense of belonging to the people; your role as a leader is very crucial and principal to the establishment of civil authorities in Bama,” he said.