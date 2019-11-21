Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has approved the sales of government houses to 2, 787 people on owners-occupier basis.

Zulum announced the approval, yesterday, at Government House Maiduguri while inaugurating a committee on the construction of 500 units of houses.

The governor said he had approved the recommendation of a committees set up for the commencement of the sale of 2,787 houses. These include the 1,000 and 777 housing estates, constructed by former governors Ali Sheriff and Kashim Shettima. Others are 505, 303 and 202 estates.

He said the houses should be sold to those who got the allocations on owner-occupier basis. This means that those living in the houses will be allowed to pay the amount quoted by the government and take possession of it. He also announced that the new 500 units of houses would be completed next year.

“My predecessor has amply demonstrated commitment towards the provision of affordable housing targeted at low/middle level income households in urban/rural centres and the reconstruction of ravaged communities’,” he said.

The committee is headed by the deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafur with members drawn from civil engineers and other professionals.