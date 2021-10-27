From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has decried the declining standard of education in the state following spate of attacks on schools by Boko Haram.

He stated this while inaugurating the State Universal Basic Education Board and State Audit Commission in Maiduguri, yesterday.

He said the situation was worse in the northern part of the state where Boko Haram had destroyed schools in over a decade of insurgency in the area.

The governor urged members of the board of the basic education agency to concentrate on improving standard of education and teachers’ welfare, rather than building classrooms.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“The quality of education in Borno is fast declining beyond what we know. What matter now is not the building or more structures, but the quality of education in the state. The issue of recruitment now should be a secondary option. What should concern us is improved renumeration for teachers,” he said.

As a way out, he directed the board to conduct screening and training for teachers in the three senatorial zones, recommend qualified teachers for better renumeration, while unqualified ones should be advised to improve their qualification and move to non-academic staff positions. He promised that the government would not sack any teacher.

Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Bulama Kagu, assured that the board and commission would uphold the mission and vision of the governor for the education sector.

“We are aware of all the challenges and we will work assiduously to overcome the challenges, and restore the lost glory of the education sector,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .