From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has confirmed that 32 people were killed in an attack on a community in the central part of the State by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter group of Boko Haram.

Zulum, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, yesterday, said the 32 killed were youths from Kala Balge Local Government.

He said the victims who trade in twisted iron and metal, were ambushed by the terrorists at a community, some 45 kilometres to Rann, the capital of Kala Balge local government area.

The statement also confirmed that six people were injured, while two escaped the attack unhurt.

Gusau said Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was very disturbed by the unfortunate killing of fellow citizens at the weekend.

“Pending a full report, the governor was briefed by the Majority Leader of Borno State House of Assembly, Mohammed Dige, who represents Kala-Balge, where the victims hailed from,” he said.

“The youths were not farmers but highly enterprising young men engaged in gathering metals popularly called ‘Kayan Ajaokuta’ which are sold as raw materials for steel production. The victims were said to have gone to a deserted Mudu village in Dikwa LGA, which is 45 kilometres away from Rann in Kala-Bakge, in search of the raw materials; but in the process, they were unfortunately ambushed by the insurgents,” he explained.

He said a team of soldiers, alongside the Chairman of Kala-Balge LGA, on Tuesday, recovered 14 bodies of victims who were apparently tied and shot at close range.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan led a delegation of senate principal officials to condole with the governor and the people of the state. He was accomplished by the Senate Chief whip, Senator Uzor Kalu, and other principal officials.