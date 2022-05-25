From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Gov Babagana Zulum has confirmed 32 persons were killed in an attack at a community in the central part of Borno by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a split of Boko Haram.

Zulum, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, yesterday said the 32 killed were youths from Kala Balge Local Government.

He said the victims who trade in twisted iron and metal, were ambushed by the insurgents)terrorists at a community some 45 kilometres to Rann, capital of Kala Balge Local Government.

“The thirty two (32) persons are believed to be the number of victims killed by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists around Mudu village, some 45 kilometers away from Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, last weekend,” he disclosed.

The statement also confirmed that six persons were injured while two escaped the attack unhurt.

Gusau said Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is very disturbed by the unfortunate killing of fellow citizens at the weekend.

“Pending a full report, the governor was briefed by the Majority Leader of Borno State House of Assembly, Mohammed Dige, who represents Kala-Balge where the victims hailed from,” he said.

“The youths were not farmers but highly enterprising young men engaged in gathering metals popularly called ‘Kayan Ajaokuta’ which are sold as raw materials for steel production. The victims were said to have gone to a deserted Mudu village in Dikwa LGA, which is 45 kilometers away from Rann in Kala-Bakge, in search of the raw materials; but in the process, they were unfortunately ambushed by the insurgents,” he explained.

He said a team of soldiers, alongside the Chairman of Kala-Balge LGA, on Tuesday, recovered 14 bodies of victims who were apparently tied and shot at close range.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan led a delegation of senate principal officials to console with the governor and the people of the state. He was accomplished by the Senate Chief whip, Senator Uzor Kalu and other principal officials.