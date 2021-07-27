From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has constituted and inaugurated a 24-member committee for the resettlement of scores of people displaced from communities in the border area of the state about seven years ago.

Zulum while inaugurating the committee at Government House, yesterday, said government took the decision following relative peace experienced in the stats as a result of the success recorded by troops against the insurgents.

He said the committee was established to resettle Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps in Maiduguri and refugees who fled communities in the border area to neighbouring African countries of Niger and Chad. He said the committee first task was to rebuild Malam Fatori, particularly public buildings and infrastructure, and later other communities in the area. Malam Fatori, a farming community lies along the Lake Chad region and shares boundary with Niger Republic.

He urged the committee to ensure the rebuilt communities were provided with basic amenities, including water, schools, clinics and security. Committee chairman and Commissioner of Agriculture, Bukar Talba assured IDPs and refugees would be returned with dignity in line with international standards.

