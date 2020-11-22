Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri
Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has denied fresh attack on his convoy by Boko Haram insurgents weekend along a major highway.
Some media reports claimed the convoy of the governor was attacked by Boko Haram on Saturday along Baga road in the northern part of Borno while going to distribute food items and other reliefs to IDPs returnees.
But Zulum in a statement on Sunday through his media aide, Malam Isa Gusau, said there was no attack on any of his convoy or security aides anywhere weekend.
“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was neither attacked nor was any component of his convoy attacked by anyone. There was neither an attack on the governor directly nor on any component of his convoy,” he said.
He said Zulum trip to Baga, a fishing town on the Lake Chad shorws, was hitch free. He said the governor spent a day in the town supervising the distribution of food and other relief to thousands of residents after which he returned to Maiduguri “safely with no hitch whatsoever.”
He said the clarification was necessary to put the record straight with many online media platform making the alleged attack a breaking news.
He said the governor has an unbroken tradition of informing the public anytime there was such thing but maintain there was no attack on the convoy along Baga or anywhere weekend. He thanked Nigerians and other well-wishers for their concern over his safety.
Attack on Gov Zulum’s convoy by Boko Haram on Friday 25th September along Baga road left at least 20 dead. The insurgents struck again on Sunday 27th September on same road while the governor was returning to Maiduguri, the state capital, some 197 kilometres after successfully resettled IDPs to their homes.
.
Leave a Reply