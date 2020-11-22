Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has denied fresh attack on his convoy by Boko Haram insurgents weekend along a major highway.

Some media reports claimed the convoy of the governor was attacked by Boko Haram on Saturday along Baga road in the northern part of Borno while going to distribute food items and other reliefs to IDPs returnees.

But Zulum in a statement on Sunday through his media aide, Malam Isa Gusau, said there was no attack on any of his convoy or security aides anywhere weekend.

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was neither attacked nor was any component of his convoy attacked by anyone. There was neither an attack on the governor directly nor on any component of his convoy,” he said.