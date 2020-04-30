Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has described the second Republic governor of the state, Mohammed Goni as one of Nigeria’s best.

Goni who was a civilian governor of old Brono State, died on Wednesday, April 29.

Zulum in his first reaction to the death of the former governor on Wednesday night in a message titled “Goni: ‘One of Nigeria’s best is gone”, said the demise of the septuagenarian was shocking.

“With the shocking demise of former governor of Borno state, Mohammed Goni, Nigeria has certainly lost one of its self-effacing best,” Zulum said in the message sent by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau.

He said the first elected governor of the state (1979-1983) died after a brief illness.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Mohammed Goni, was a man of unique conviction, who combined high level of competence, brevity, integrity, and overwhelming passion for developmental leadership, all of which, and more, have earned him a rightful position of pride in the league of Nigeria’s very best,” he said.

He said Goni left the Government House 37 years as a visionary governor of old Borno State (now Borno and Yobe states).He said the man lived a serene life style.

“Mohammed Goni was a legend of purity in public service, for which and to whom, the good people of Borno state will forever be grateful. Indeed, one of Nigeria’s silent best is gone,” he said.