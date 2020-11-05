Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has solicited for the support of an Egyptian institute to train some academics in the state tertiary institutions, Islamic scholars and preachers.

Zulum solicited for the training support during his visit to the World Organisation of Al-Azhar Graduates in Cairo, capital of Egypt, a statement by the spokesman to the Governor, Malam Isa Gusau said.

“Zulum was there on Wednesday during which he requested partnership for the training of academics in Borni’s tertiary institutions and preachers,” Gusau disclosed in the statement.

He said the Governor equally visited a major university in Cairo to discuss collaboration in the area of medical studies ahead of the establishment of a teaching hospital for the Borno State University.

“The Governor discussed the possibility of sending medical students to Egypt for courses that will expose them to different aspects of learning and specialization,” he disclosed.

Zulum left the state for Egypt on Sunday for a working visit.