Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the first index case of COVID-19 in the state.

The first case occurred in Puika town, Gwoza Local Government Area of the state, when a local staff of Medicine Sans Frontier, otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders manifested symptoms of rthe virus

The governor, who performed the inauguration at the Government House, Maiduguri, yesterday, gave the committee two weeks to submit its report.

Represented by his deputy, Umar Kadafur, who doubles as the chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state, Zulum said that the investigation had become necessary in order to clear speculations on the index case.

“His blood sample was taken for testing to determine whether or not he had the virus. Unfortunately, by the time he tested positive for Coronavirus, the patient had already died. This was the first confirmed index case of COVID-19 and the first death recorded as a result of the virus in the state.

“To determine whether the person’s nature of work with the international NGO in Pulka, Gwoza, had, in any way, been a factor in contracting the virus.

“To contact some relevant individuals and organisations in Gwoza, including the Emir and the international NGO, in order to determine whether they had any prior knowledge of the event that led to the virus in Pulka.

“Although, he had no record of recent travels, he had manifested the known symptoms of coronavirus which begged the question: “how did he contract the virus?” he said.