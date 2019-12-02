Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has visited volatile Marte town and hitherto Boko Haram stronghold.

Zulum while on the visit weekend, inspected the ruins of the twin towns: Old and New Marte located in the northern part of Borno State along the Lake Chad shores.

“I am glad to be here to assess the level of destruction by the insurgents in the towns. This is to fast-track the rebuilding and reconstruction programme of our Goverment,” the governor said during the assessment of the area, the first by a governor in the last nine year.

Among the destroyed public facilities inspected by the governor include the Local Government Secretariat complex, General Hospital and Government Secondary School.

Marte was seized by Boko Haram in 2014 and several military operations to take over the area have been met with set back.

The introduction of Super Camp, a new military operation arrangement for the counter-insurgency operation led to the creation of an army brigade in the area by the Nigerian Army to flush out the insurgents and take control of the Lake Chad shores.