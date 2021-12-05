From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has urged the military to wake up and put necessary measures to avert Boko Haram or ISWAP, its splinter group, targeting any part of the state.

Zulum after visiting the 1,000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri hit by rocket launchers believed to have been fired by the insurgents yesterday morning described the incident as sad.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that this kind of attack and others are happening at this time. It seems the insurgents came very close to Maiduguri. Our military have to wake up and ensure adequate surveillance,” he said.

He said that the incident was avoidable, noting that there was something wrong that needed to be checked otherwise the insurgents would not have come closer to the city to fire launchers or mortal bombs.

“We have to fortify Maiduguri as we will continue to do around other cities and towns across the state. We have to ensure adequate patrols on daily basis to avert future attacks,” he declared

He also promised to set up a “small committee” to investigate the incident and access damage done to the house hit by the rockets.

Multiple blasts hit 1,000 Estate located along Maiduguri outskirts in the early hours of Saturday.

Residents of the area said that the blasts came from mortal bombs or rocket launchers suspected to have been fired by Boko Haram from the city outskirts. A house was hit by one of the rockets, injuring a child, residents said.

The incident was the first in five months in Maiduguri, birthplace of Boko Haram and heartland of 12 years insurgency.

