From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has described the 13 years of Shehu of Borno on the throne as modest and humble.

Governor Zulum, in a press statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said he joined the citizens to celebrate the humble disposition of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, as he marks his 13th year on the throne.

‘It is with so much pride and a cherished honour, that I, on behalf of the government and the good people of Borno State, celebrate our royal father, His eminence the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, CFR, on his 13th resilient year on the exalted throne of the Borno emirate,’ the governor said

He said he has observed Shehu’s anniversary was often passed with less fanfare compare to that of other traditional rulers across the country. He said such clearly demonstrates Shehu’s modesty and humility.

‘The Shehu, I think, ought to be celebrated much more, because unlike us holding public offices on a temporary basis of few years, the Shehu’s office is the permanent symbol of Borno and that symbol should be our pride as sons and daughters of Borno,’ he stated.

Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai ElKanemi became the Shehu of Borno in March 2009.