Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has launched the construction of 500 housing units worth N5 billion, for low income earners.

Zulum, yesterday, at the foundation laying of the project in Maiduguri, the state capital said, the project was designed to address the housing deficit in the state caused by destruction of public and private houses by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“This project is expected to close the housing deficit, create jobs to teeming unemployed youths of the state,” he disclosed.

He said the major thrust of his administration was to provide affordable housing to the people.

The governor explained that the project include 400 units of 2-bedroom apartment and 100 units of one bedroom apartment which are expected to be completed in nine months.

He announced that N1. 6 billion had been released to the building committee and assured timely release of the balance to complete the project on time.

Zulum, said the state was targeting 10,000 houses during his tenure.

He also used the occasion to clarify his criticism of some military actions, maintaining that his action was not indication of rift with the military. “There is no love lost between me or Borno Government and the military. The Theatre Commander is my friend. I commend the troops for repelling Boko Haram attacks on Gajiram last week but I am a realist. When it is time to commend the military for doing well, I will commend but it is time to criticise, I will do so,” Zulum declared.

He had openly criticised military troops recently for allegedly extorting money from travellers along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, an act some in the state view as possible frosty relationship between them.

him and the military leaders.