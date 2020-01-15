Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum has launched the construction of 500 housing units for low income earners worth N5 billion.

Zulum on Wednesday at the foundation laying of the housing project in Maiduguri, the state capital, said the project was designed to address the housing deficit in the state caused by destruction of public and private houses by Boko Haram terrorists.

“This project is expected to close the housing deficit, create jobs to teeming unemployed youths of the state,” he disclosed.

He said the major thrust of his administration was to provide affordable housing to the people. He said the foundation laying of the 500 housing project kick starts massive infrastructure development of the stage wrecked by over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency.

He said the project include 400 units of 2-bedroom apartment and 100 units of one bedroom apartments which are expected to be completed in nine months. He announced that N1. 6 billion has been released to the building committee even as he assured of timely release of the balance to complete the project on time.

He said the state was targeting 10,000 houses during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the governor used the occasion to clarify his criticism of some military actions, maintaining his criticisms were not indication of rift with the military.

“There is no love lost between me or Borno government and the military. The Theatre Commander is my friend. I commend the troops for repelling Boko Haram attacks on Gajiram last week but I am a realist. When it is time to commend the military for doing well, I will command but it is time to criticize, I will do so,” Zulum declared.

He had openly criticised military troops recently for allegedly extorting money from travelers along Maiduguri-Damaturu road, an act some in the state view as possible frosty relationship between him and the military leaders.