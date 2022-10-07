From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has laid the foundation of four blocks of two storey building as staff quarters for health workers at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

Zulum while laying the foundation at the UMTH on Friday, said the staff quarters is made up of four blocks of two storey building.

“This facility is made up of four blocks of two storey building containing six units of three bedroom flats each; all 24 flats,” he disclosed.

He promised continuous support for the hospital. He commended the Management of the hospital for the infrastructural development and services bring provided in recent time.

UMTH Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo said the launch of the staff quarters came at the right time the institution need help.

He said the major challenge that could drive health workers away from the hospital is accommodation. He disclosed fgag the hospital was about losing some medical staff as at the time the intervention came. He thanked the state government for all its interventions.

“This is not the first time Borno State government stepped in,” he disclosed. He said the government built a modern auditorium and also donated N20 million as the first intervention for COVID-19 management. He said the N100 million will be used to increase power supply to the hospital to improve service delivery.