Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described his Borno State counterpart, Prof. Babagana Zulum, as a man of strong character and conviction who is determined to carry on despite the daunting security challenges in his area.

Oyetola said but for his strong character and conviction, the enormous security challenges in the state were enough for anyone to run away.

Oyetola spoke in Ibadan yesterday at the 2021 Luncheon & Awards ceremony of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, where Zulum was honoured as both “Most Distinguished Alumnus” and the “Alumnus of the Year” by the association.

“From the documentary we just watched, I could see that the governor in less than two years has done tremendously well. And like we all know, the reward for hard work is more work. I believe this award will spur him to do more great things for the people of Borno. I congratulate you for these honours. You truly deserve them,” Oyetola said.

On his part, Zulum thanked the association for the award, saying the honour would encourage him to improve on the tempo of service delivery in the state.