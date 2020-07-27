Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum on Sunday led a high-power delegation to Kwara State to commiserate with Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the death of his father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq (SAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN), reports that Sen Ali Ndume, Borno cabinet members and political leaders from the state were in the entourage of Gov Zulum to condole with AbdulRazaq’s family.

Zulum, speaking with reporters after the visit, said they came Personally to condole with the Governor and the people of the state over the demise of the governor’s father.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive him and grant him Aljanah fridaus,” Zulum said.

Also, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau sent in a condolence message to the Governor and his siblings.

“Though his death is painful, we shall continue to celebrate his achievements, particularly as the first lawyer in Northern Nigeria and a leading light in the legal profession.

“He set the pace by mentoring and inspiring successive generations through his positions as chairman of the Body of Benchers and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“Nigeria remains grateful for his immense contributions to national development as a member of the Northern House of Assembly, Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Ivory Coast; member of the Federal Parliament; and Federal Cabinet Minister of State for Transport among other duties he handled effectively.

“Please accept on behalf of my family, the Government and people of Plateau State, and indeed the Northern Governors’ Forum, our heartfelt condolences.

“Extend our commiserations to other members of the family, particularly your dear mother, Hajiya Raliat Abdul-Razaq,” Lalong said in the condolence message.

Also, Gov Isiaka Oyetola of Osun, through his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, also condoled with the AbdulRazaqs over the death of their patriarch.

“AGF AbdulRazaq was an accomplished lawyer, a distinguished public servant, loving father, community leader, elder statesman and devout Muslim, who devoted his lifetime to the service of God and humanity.

“While I pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus, I also pray He give Governor AbdulRazaq and the rest of the family the much needed strength and comfort to bear the loss,” the statement added. (NAN)