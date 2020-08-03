Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Monday directed the state task force on the return of refugees to ensure quick return of some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from camps to their communities.

Zulum gave the directive on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State capital during a visit by the United Nations Deputy Coordinator Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Alexander Kishara who led members the UN humanitarian team and the state Task Force on Return and Resettlement of IDPs.

He asked the task force to return IDPs from Kawuri and Ajiri communities in Konduga Local Government this week unfailingly. Konduga local government is about 25 kilometres southeast of Maiduguri.

‘There is increasing demand and need for the IDPs to return home and continue with their normal life,’ Zulum said.

He said he was determined to reduce poverty among the people and create enabling environment for the IDPs to engage in means of livelihood to Improve their living conditions.

He also instructed the committee to liaise with the appropriate authorities to ensure a quick return of IDPs to many of the communities where they fled about eight years ago. Most of the IDPs have remained at camps for displaced persons in Maiduguri or other local government headquarters considered to be safe.

Some of the IDPs are from Damasak, New Matte, Baga, Ngoshe, Kirawa, Kukawa, Marari, Malam Fatori, Wulgo, Koani, Gajibo in Dikwa LGA, Warabe, Ngoshe in Gwoza, Logonani in Ngala Sandiya, Dalwa, Makari in Konduga among others.

He assured the UN that the government would abide by all protocol and conditions for decent and safe return all IDPs to their communities in line with the Kampala Convention.