From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum has ordered probe into the shooting and dead of one during the demolition of a church by government officials in Maiduguri Thursday.

Zulum gave the directive during a meeting with leadership of the Christian Association (CAN) at the Government House

“Members of Borno Geographical Information Service (BOGIS) have undertaken some exercise today (Thursday) but along the line,

the unfortunate is the loss of life of one of us and injury of few others,” the governor told journalists.

He said the cardinal responsibility of any government was to protect the rights and property of its citizens. He said the Borno State government was not happy about the incident and “will not be happy.”

“I have directed the police and DSS to investigate the matter thoroughly to ensure that whoever was involved in this dastardly act be brought to book,” he said.

He requested that the outcome of the investigation be brought given to him. He appealed to all Christians to remain calm. He said the state has experienced relative peace and should not be allowed to descend into any conflict again.

Officials of the Borno Geographical Information Information Service (BOGIS) had demolished the local church branch of Ekkilisiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN -Church of the Brethren in Nigeria) at Maduganari, a populated area in Maiduguri on Thursday morning.

Daily Sun learnt that some residents of the area had made spirited attempts to stop the demolition. While the demolition was going an, men of the Civilian JTF reportedly opened fire on the residents and workers at the church for allegedly attempting to stop the exercise.

A young man said to be 20 years old was shot dead and five others Injured. The reporter saw the corpse of the deceased and the five injured men at the State Specialists’ Hospital emergency unit. The CAN leadership in the state had persuade some angry youths to shelve planned protest in the city over the incident

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.