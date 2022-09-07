Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has ordered the immediate recruitment of 30 medical personnel comprising doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists and lab technicians for Bama General Hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bama Local Government is one of the areas displaced by insurgents, whose people are now returning back due to improved security.

The directive is contained in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau.

Zulum had visited the hospital on Tuesday and held a meeting with the hospital’s management and other top officials of the state Ministry of Health to identify the challenges of the facility.

He expressed concern that the general hospital has only two medical doctors and 10 nurses and midwives in spite of growing umber of patients attending the facility.

Zulum also approved the release of more drugs to the hospital to meet growing patients demand and the immediate rehabilitation of abandoned and dilapidated houses for doctors and other personnel.

The governor is in Bama to inspect government projects and provide humanitarian support to residents who returned home after years of displacement. (NAN)