From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has postponed commissioning of projects in some towns in the southern parts of the state to honour army officer and soldiers killed in the weekend terror attack.

Zulum spokesman, Isa Gusau in a statement on Monday, said the governor will rather visit the family of the slain Brigadier General, Dzarma Zirkusu in Kadun on Tuesday

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has postponed his scheduled commissioning of projects across local Government areas in southern Borno, to honour the Commander, 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers who died at the weekend, during a battle with terrorists,” he disclosed.

He said the tour was scheduled to start on Tuesday.

The army personnel were ambushed by ISWAP fighters on Saturday while on their way from Chibok, their base to Askura for reinforcement.

