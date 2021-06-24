From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum on Wednesday received United Nations officials and seven envoys in Banki, a town liberated in the state.

UN humsnitairan coordinator in Nigeria Edward Kallon, ambassadors and High Commissioners of Britain, United States, Norway, Canada, European Union, Germany, France and representatives of World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) were in Banki to assess the Lake Chad stabilization facility projects.

They met Gov Zulum at Bank, a town near the Nigeria border with Cameroon for a brief discussion.

The governor was in the town since Tuesday distributing foods and relies to about 18,000 IDPs families that returned from refugee camps and camps for displaced victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

Later in Maiduguri, Zulum alleged corruption in the humanitarian activities by aid organisations. He maintained the international humanitarian organisations must work with govrnments of the affected states in the northeast for people to feel the impact of their intervention.

“There is alot of corruption in the system. You announced big donation now but honestly if care is not taken only 30 percent of the money will get to the people that are in need,” he declared following the announcement of donation of $30 million US dollar by Canada.

He tasked the humanitarian organisations to have an independent monitoring team. He insisted the aid organisation should not operate and monitor its activities at same time.