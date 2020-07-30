Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum has reopened a major road to the northern part of the state shut down since 2016 following incessant Boko Haram attack.

Zulum while reopening the Monguno- Baga road on Thursday said the move was to accelerate return of Civil authority to the area.

The governor also presented 12 operational vehicles to the military and Civilian JTF to ensure routine patrol and safe movement of people from Monguno to Cross Kauwa and Baga town.

“I want you to carry out routine patrol and operations to keep the road safe for our people as we reopen this road for the passengers and motorists You should have the courage to make the road remains open,” he said.

Military Commander, Sector 3 Commander of Operation Laifya Dole, Brig Gen Ismail Yahaya assured that troops would use the vehicles to improve the security situation in the area.

“We assured you that we are going to put the vehicles in use judiciously by making sure the road is safe. We will work hard to once and for all wipe out the insurgents,” he pledged.

Gov Zulum ran into a sporadic shooting at the outskirts of Baga, a once thriving fishing town on the shore of Lake Chad on Wednesday by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram.

The incident occurred shortly after the governor’s argument with some soldiers over his decision to visit a nearby community.