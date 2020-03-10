BORNO State Governor Babagana Zulum, has reiterated commitment to facilitate successful conduct of free and credible council polls in the state.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Isa Gusau said this in a statement in Maiduguri, the state capital yesterday.

Gusau , said the governor pledged to provide necessary support to the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) to enable it conduct the election.

BOSIEC had scheduled June 13, this year for election in all 27 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

“Zulum is committed to continually release all necessary funds to the BOSIEC which will independently organise free and credible election.

“He had earlier instructed that election should be held for chairmen and councilors in 27 LGAs and 312 wards of the state.

“In r esponse to the commitment demonstrated by the governor, the electoral body, on Monday published on newspapers an approved timetable for the LG election, which was signed by the commission’s chairman, Alhaji Abdu Usman.

“According to the published timetable, the commission will meet registered political parties and stakeholders on Thursday to fine tune the process, with the parties scheduled to hold primaries between April 16 and 18; while campaigns was to hold between May 15 and June 11.

“Zulum is committed to peaceful electoral processes in the state and enjoins residents to participate fully and lawfully,”Gusau said. (NAN)