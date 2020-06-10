Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has revoked allocations of houses initially given to some individuals at Idimi Estate in Bama, and re-alloted them to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) whose homes were destroyed by Boko Haram.

Zulum announced the revocation, yesterday, during a visit to the Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Umar Ibn Kyari Elkanemi.

He said it was obvious initial beneficiaries of the houses do not need them as they remained unoccupied months after being allocated to them. The governor said IDPs will henceforth occupy the houses as new beneficiaries.

“Borno State government has revoked all allocations of houses at Indimi Estate. Government cannot tolerate a situation where people claim ownership of the houses while they live elsewhere, especially in Maiduguri. Your Highness, kindly compile the list of IDPs from Jaudari village, all the houses should be allocated to them,” he said.

The Estate consists of 100 units of two-bedroom apartments and was built by Borno- born business mogul, Alhaji Muhammad Indimi to support the rebuilding and reconstruction programme of the state after a decade of Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum also supervised the distribution of foodstuffs to about 25,000 vulnerable persons and IDPs in the town.

He disclosed that the food items were jointly provided by the Federal Government and Borno State.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is very compassionate about your plight,” he said.

He sympathised with the people for the “very difficult situation” and displacement caused by Boko Haram insurgency.

He also directed the re-opening of three secondary schools in the town shut down some years ago in the wake of Boko Haram attacks.

“I will soon come back to Bama. I will personally supervise the enrolment of students. We have to re-open Government Day Secondary School, the mega school will also be converted to a secondary school, while a Girls’ Secondary School will be sited in Shettimari Primary School temporarily,” he said.

Bama, Borno central town, some 70 kilometres to capital Maiduguri, was seized and declared a caliphate by Boko Haram in 2014 after two previous bloody attacks.

It was recaptured by the military early 2015 after it was left in ruins. Scores of civilians from about 10 neighbouring communities fled to the town for refuge and temporary shelters in IDPs camps provided by some international humanitarian organisations and Borno State government.