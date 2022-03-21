From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has set about three weeks for the resettlement of displaced persons and refugees to a liberated town along the Nigeria-Cameroon border.

Zulum announced the resettlement timeline Sunday during his visit to Kirawa, a border town in the hilly Gwoza Local Government of the state

The governor was in Kirawa to assess the ongoing reconstruction of houses and public infrastructure destroyed in the wake of insurgency in the state

“After assessing works, Governor Zulum addressed citizens displaced by insurgent attacks, during which he disclosed that the government was making efforts to fast track reconstruction works that will enable commencement of resettlement within the next three weeks,” the governor spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau disclosed in a statement.

He said the governor also announced that male returnees will be supported with N50,000 each, food and non-food items, while their wives will receive N10,000 each with wrappers.

Kirawa is about 120 kilometres northeast of Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.