From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has distributed foodstuffs and money to 40,000 households in Borno liberated town

Zulum who was in Dikwa, located in the central part of the state distributed foods and about N120 million to returnee IDPs, vulnerable persons and locals

The interventions that reached 40,000 households was part of Zulum’s routine approvals of support to vulnerable persons, the governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau said in a statement

He said the governor embarked on the intervention even as communities affected by insurgents’ attacks now engage in agricultural activities and trading.

More than two million people were displaced from their communities in the over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency, reports by the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria, reveal.

The northern and central parts of Borno are worst affected as many public infrastructure including schools, hospitals, roads, water and electricity, and private buildings, were massively destroyed.