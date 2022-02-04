The biography of the immediate past chief registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Mustapha, has been slated for public presentation on Saturday, February 5 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The book, entitled: “Hadizatu U. Mustapha: From Head Girl to Supreme Court” is written by Dotun Adekanmbi, an accomplished media relations practitioner and former editor of Business Times, with Sa’adatu Lawal-Ahmed, an upcoming author and lawyer with the Supreme Court.

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, is chief host at the event, while the state’s former governor, Kashim Shettima, will be the chief presenter.

The book tells the story of Mustapha’s career, who retired in August 2021 as the second female to hold the distinguished position of chief registrar of the Supreme Court.

“I agreed to the proposal to tell my story because it helps to illustrate my firm belief that the girl-child in Nigeria can achieve her best, if given the kind of unwavering support that I got from my own parents,” Mustapha said, adding, “The book will help to fully clarify my passion for promoting the interest of the girl-child.”

The author, Adekanmbi, said: “I was fascinated by the story of how Mustapha’s parents, her father, especially, saw far into the future and accurately predicted her rise to the peak of her career. I was also fascinated by how she effortlessly builds and maintains a formidable network of friends and associates across socio-economic classes just by being so caring, hardworking and unassuming.”

Chief Executive of Havilah Group, Lanre Adesuyi, described the book as ‘a seed planted for posterity’.

He said: “We mooted the idea of publishing the book because our company is at the fore-front of promoting efficient records management in Nigeria.

“As chief registrar, Mustapha, was instrumental to the transformation of the Supreme Court’s archive to achieve workplace efficiency through seamless records management.”