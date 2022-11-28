From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has signed, at least, 775 certificates of occupancy (C of Os) for landowners in the last two years.

Executive Secretary, Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), Adam Bababe, told newsmen during a press briefing in Maiduguri that the C of Os signed by the governor since 2020 were the most ever approved and issued in 20 years.

“BOGIS was established three years ago. In 2021, we had about 414 and this year, we already have over 300 signed. A lot is still in the pipeline to be signed before the end of the year.”

Babebe said only 1,722 C of Os were signed and issued for a period of 20 years (1999 to 2019) until Zulum established the service to smoothen land administration in the state.

He said 61 CofOs were signed in 2020 and assured BOGIS was working hard to ensure it hit over 1,000 before the end of the year. He said the certificates were counterfeit proof, based on Geographic Information Service, digitalised and can be geo-referenced.

Bababe also revealed the agency already completed the digitalisation of process of all existing land files. He said it was now in the process of linking the files to what was physically on ground.

He advised the people against converting landed property approved for a certain purpose into another use without seeking the approval of the agency.

“For instance, if you want to convert a residential area to commercial, you have to apply there is a fee for that,” he said.

Certificate of Occupancy is generally a legal document issued by the governments in Nigeria to land owners or property buyers as legitimate proof of their