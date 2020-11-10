Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has asked the Federal Government to raise a multi-stakeholder team to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to ascertain the claims of the families of six Nigerians convicted of sponsorship of Boko Haram terror activities.

Zulum in a statement released in Maiduguri on Tuesday by his media adviser, Malam Isa Gusau, urged the Federal Government to constitute a team of “trusted representatives” from the feederal ministries of justice, foreign affairs, the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and the ECOWAS Intergovernmental Action Group on Terrorism Financing in West Africa (GIABA)

He suggested that the team should work with the UAE Government “to look into the issues raised by families crying foul play,” in the conviction of the six Nigerian in Dubai on Monday.

He also said it was important the Federal Government “follow-up on the findings by the UAE with the hope of using the intelligence, if authenticated, to expand search on other Boko Haram sponsors that may be helping in similar ways.”