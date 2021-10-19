From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has threatened to deal with political thugs and their sponsors in if they do not stop any forms of thuggery in the state.

Zulum in a meeting with some APC youths in the Government House, vowed to arrest any youths involve in thuggery with politicians sponsoring them.

“Any politician, no matter how highly placed he is, if found harbouring or sponsoring thugs, we will deal with him accordingly. This administration will not condone any act of indiscipline”, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum warned.

He accused the youths and Boko Haram leader, Mohammed Yusuf, of being responsible for the problem in the state.

“Even if you are House of Representative members or senator, I will not get along with that person,” he declared.

He said the state was bigger than a few youths, adding that their activities were threatening the emerging peace in the state.

“Borno is the only place we have, we can’t allow few of you to destroy the state. I believe you are not the only people in Borno, we have over six million people in the state. We can’t allow you to continue terrorizing the population, we can’t tolerate that anymore,” he said.

Meanwhile, some of the youths under the auspices of Borno APC youth vanguard have condemned the governor’s statement.

“We did not create the problem in Borno as alleged by the governor and we have no alliance with Boko Haram. We also don’t like the way the governor threatened our political leaders,” said Ibrahim Hassan, who led other youths told newsmen at the NUJ Press Centre on Tuesday.

Some of the youths were involved in the electioneering activities that gave APC victory in 2019.

However, Gov Zulum announced ban on political thuggery on assumption into office. He has also re-echoed same ban at different forum in the state.