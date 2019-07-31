Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has said that solutions to containing the resurgence of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents particularly in the northern side of Borno State, lies with drastically increasing the number of soldiers, their fighting capabilities and access to changing technology.

This was his position when he met with the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila in Maiduguri.

The Speaker, accompanied by the majority and minority leaders, chief whip, chairmen of committees on Appropriation, Defence, representatives of Borno and others, were on one-day visit.

He said he was in the state for two objectives; critical review of security situation and impacts of the insurgents in relation to the welfare of displaced persons and restoration of livelihoods.

During the visit, the speaker visited the palace of the Shehu of Borno before visiting the Internally Displaced Persons camp located along Gubio road with over 30,000 victims from local government areas in northern and central parts of the state. He presented two trailer loads of rice among other food items.

Before visiting the camp, Zulum told his guest: “We need increase in numerical strength of soldiers, the police, increase in fighting capacity and improved access to technology. The insurgents now use drones”.

The governor also appealed for support in the rehabilitation of federal roads in Borno, all of which he lamented are in bad shape and not helping the fight against Boko Haram.

He also sought intervention on the takeover of either the state funded polytechnic or any of the college of education as Borno currently has none.

Gbajabiamila said Boko Haram insurgency in the Northast was far from being over.

He said the recent attacks by the insurgents underscored his submission that Boko Haram insurgency still prevalent in the zone.

“We know our military troops have been doing a lot but we must be honest with ourselves that it is not Uhuru yet,” the speaker noted.

He said he led principal officials of the House with other members to Maiduguri to get on-the-spot briefing of the security situation and those of displaced persons from the governor and other officials.