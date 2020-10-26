Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Monday unveiled a 3,000 capacity mega school for communities in Borno.

Zulum, while opening the schools located at Ajilari Cross in Jere, and Abuja-Sheraton in Maisandari ward of Maiduguri metropolis, said the community is expected to take ownership of the facility.

‘Government is handing over the school to the community and the community is expected to run the school through a Committee within the community, while government will pay teachers salary through the Education Trust Fund on monthly basis by way of grants to the School,’ the Governor announced during the unveiling of the facility on Mondays at

He said the government was determined to maintain and sustain the school in collaboration with community efforts in ways that will serve generations.

About 3,000 children, mostly of poor background from the localities, are being enrolled in the two mega schools.

Each of the schools has 30 classrooms with each to accommodate roughly 50 pupils, meaning about 3,000 pupils in 60 classrooms. Each of the pupils also got a free uniform. The Governor said 48 teaching and non-teaching staff will be deployed to serve in the schools.

More than half of the schools in Borno, the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency, have been burnt by the terrorists since 2009 when the violence started according to a 2019 report by UNICEF.