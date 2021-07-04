From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has visited a former Boko Haram stronghold and Borno’s liberated town along the borders with Chad and Niger republics.

The visit to volatile Malam-Fatori weekend according to the governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, was to prepare ground ahead of return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees as well

“The visit aimed to start preparing the liberated Boko Haram stronghold for reconstruction and safe return of refugees, who since 2014, fled the town to Bosso and Diffa in Niger Republic” Gusau said in a statement.

He said Zulum approved 10 patrol vehicles to the military to enhance security surveillance.

The governor also have and held interactive meeting with the military commander in the restive town and directed the State Rural Water Supply Agency to drill deep aquifer borehole within the military barracks, to address problems of access to water supply faced by the soldiers, the spokesman said

Zulum addressed troops in the Frontline and also asses public infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram.

LastThursday, he had held meeting with the Niger President, Bazoum Mohammed over safe and voluntary evacuation of Nigerian refugees in the country back to Borno.

Malam-Fatori, a town some 205 kilometres to Maiduguri Borno caputal, is the last military post along the Nigerian border with Niger and Chad. It has experienced chains of Boko Haram attacks especially on military troops including the killing of Lieutenant Colonel Abu Ali then Commanding Officer of 272 Task Force Tank Battalion was killed on 4th November 2016.

